SageGuard Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

