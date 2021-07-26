SageGuard Financial Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

