SageGuard Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.2% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $20.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,222.83. 3,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,252.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

