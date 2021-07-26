SageGuard Financial Group LLC Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 131,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,136,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,785,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $247.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.38 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,016 shares of company stock worth $92,422,529 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

