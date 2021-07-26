salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $128,324.57 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $128,324.57. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,324.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $724,048.80.

CRM opened at $248.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

