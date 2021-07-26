Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Trimmed by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,994,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.