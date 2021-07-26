Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.13.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

