Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDTX opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

