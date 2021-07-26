Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,396 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH opened at $474.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

