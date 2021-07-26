Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $852,000 in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,940,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,449,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,518,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,964,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,964,000.

Shares of PMGMU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

