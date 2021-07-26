Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $888,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.