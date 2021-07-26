Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE CBD opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

