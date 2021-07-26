Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of COOL stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

