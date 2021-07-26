Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

