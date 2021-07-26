Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

