Scotiabank Lowers Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GPAGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Gruma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gruma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GPAGF stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

