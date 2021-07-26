Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$6.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$4.27. 227,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,302. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

