Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Select Energy Services worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 180.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

