Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 3.9%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 3,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

