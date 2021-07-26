Serum (SRM) Market Cap Achieves $166.65 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Serum has a total market cap of $166.65 million and approximately $112.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00008643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00863147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084368 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

