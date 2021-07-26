ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $586.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.60 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 781.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

