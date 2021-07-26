Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,497.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,374.07. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

