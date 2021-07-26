Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LON BREE opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Thursday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

