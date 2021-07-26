Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.11

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $16.63. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 17,742 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

