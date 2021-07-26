Signata (SATA) Price Reaches $0.0927 on Major Exchanges

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $1.84 million and $11,939.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00843324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084245 BTC.

About Signata

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,874,019 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars.

