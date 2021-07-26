Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.94.

Signature Bank stock opened at $239.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

