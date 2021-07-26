Signature Chain Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $690.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00824852 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.