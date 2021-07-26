Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

SVM opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $841.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 285,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

