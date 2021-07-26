Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

