Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sims stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Sims has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

