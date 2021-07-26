Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SIX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

