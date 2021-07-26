SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,542. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

