SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,113,000 after purchasing an additional 143,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 125,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

