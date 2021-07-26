SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of RWJ stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $113.96. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29.

