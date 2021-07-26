SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,016 shares of company stock worth $92,422,529. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

CRM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

