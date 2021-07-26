SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $3,293,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 71.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 918.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 96,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.