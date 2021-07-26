SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 254 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.09. The company had a trading volume of 41,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,484. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

