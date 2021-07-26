SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 278,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 115,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.96. 645,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,721,133. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

