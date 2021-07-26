SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of RWJ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,487. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $126.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27.

