SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $142.11. 146,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

