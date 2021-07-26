SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up about 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,199. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06.

