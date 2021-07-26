Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $245.88. 42,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

