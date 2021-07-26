Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

