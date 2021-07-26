Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 46,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 173.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $55.41. 229,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,012,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.