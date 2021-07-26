Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,717. The company has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $423.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.