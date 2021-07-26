Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

