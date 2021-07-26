Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

