Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE SQM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

