Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.11%.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.