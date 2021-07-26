Socorro Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

